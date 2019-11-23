Nine-acre Langley City seniors project behind schedule

Issue involves a rental house on the site, letter to council states

Builders of a planned nine-acre higher-density seniors housing district in Langley City have told City council they are running behind schedule due to an issue involving a rental home on the property where the Rosewood complex is proposed.

In a letter to the City asking for a one-year extension of the time limit for completing a development application, Rosewood architect Robert Billard advised the extension would allow the present tenants living at 20974 Old Yale Road to remain there until February 29, 2020, after which more time would be required to “fully and properly disconnect all services and prepare the home for demolition.”

In a report to council, Roy M. Beddow, the City deputy director of development services, suggested a six-month extension instead, noting that municipal policy only allows for six months, and if there isn’t substantial progress after that time, “staff will review and consider next steps at that time.”

Council approved a six-month extension without debate at their Monday, Nov. 18 meeting.

READ MORE: Langley City grants preliminary approval for seniors district

READ ALSO: Six-storey seniors complex proposed for Langley City

Hehe Rosewood Development wants to build a seniors care and housing complex on 4.44 acres along Old Yale Road at the eastern edge of the City, that would include a 28-bed long-term care facility, 169 assisted living units and 95 seniors-oriented multi-family residential units.

In October of last year, council approved creation of a nine-acre higher-density seniors housing district to allow construction of the project.

A report to council described the Old Yale Road seniors care district as an “integrated seniors care precinct,” providing opportunities for “aging in place.”

It will allow construction of “senior citizens care facilities, congregate housing, seniors-oriented multiple unit residential and assembly halls” to a maximum height of six storeys and a maximum density of 173 units per hectare.


