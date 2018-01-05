No charges after SPCA investigates Langley hobby farm

SPCA officers have spoken to the owner and caretakers.

There will be no animal cruelty charges laid against the owners of a Langley hobby farm, said SPCA officials.

After speaking with the owner and animal caregivers at the Farm of Stories, the BC SPCA’s senior animal protection officer Eileen Drever said changes will be made in how the farm is run.

“Their hearts were in the right place,” she said of the caregivers.

The farm came to public attention recently when a video of animals allegedly in distress was sent to a BC TV station.

The SPCA opened an investigation and has visited the farm.

Drever said the owners will now ensure they have a vet come regularly, as well as making several other changes to the management of the animals.

“It would not be in the public interest,” Drever said of the decision not to lay charges.

There were a significant number of animals on the property, which is located in South Langley on 240th Street north of 16th Avenue.

Farm of Stories had a website that offers several services, including a Children’s Adventure. As of Friday, the message on the website said it was “offline for maintenance.”

“We believe that nature is not just where our food comes from, but the source of stories, inspirations and joy,” said Farm of Stories website.

Attempts to contact the farm were not successful.

The SPCA has launched a number of investigations into Langley properties over the past few years.

While a few have gone to court – charges were recently laid in the case of an alleged puppy mill in Glen Valley from which 66 dogs were seized – many have waited months or years between the SPCA recommendation and a Crown counsel decision on whether to actually charge animal owners.

A high profile incident at a home on 216th Street near 56th Avenue in September, 2016 saw 88 animals seized, and three euthanized.

There have been no charges in that case.

