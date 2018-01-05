No charges after SPCA investigates Langley hobby farm

SPCA officers have spoken to the owner and caretakers.

There will be no animal cruelty charges laid against the owners of a Langley hobby farm, said SPCA officials.

After speaking with the owner and animal caregivers at the Farm of Stories, the BC SPCA’s senior animal protection officer Eileen Drever said changes will be made in how the farm is run.

“Their hearts were in the right place,” she said of the caregivers.

The farm came to public attention recently when a video of animals allegedly in distress was sent to a BC TV station.

The SPCA opened an investigation and has visited the farm.

Drever said the owners will now ensure they have a vet come regularly, as well as making several other changes to the management of the animals.

“It would not be in the public interest,” Drever said of the decision not to lay charges.

There were a significant number of animals on the property, which is located in South Langley on 240th Street north of 16th Avenue.

Farm of Stories had a website that offers several services, including a Children’s Adventure. As of Friday, the message on the website said it was “offline for maintenance.”

“We believe that nature is not just where our food comes from, but the source of stories, inspirations and joy,” said Farm of Stories website.

Attempts to contact the farm were not successful.

The SPCA has launched a number of investigations into Langley properties over the past few years.

While a few have gone to court – charges were recently laid in the case of an alleged puppy mill in Glen Valley from which 66 dogs were seized – many have waited months or years between the SPCA recommendation and a Crown counsel decision on whether to actually charge animal owners.

A high profile incident at a home on 216th Street near 56th Avenue in September, 2016 saw 88 animals seized, and three euthanized.

There have been no charges in that case.

• Read More: Charges laid in ‘Langley 66’ alleged puppy mill case

• Read More: Langley farm under SPCA investigation

Previous story
B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time
Next story
Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Just Posted

Have your say on the Township’s financial plan

Township of Langley hosting two open houses on the draft 2018-2022 Five-Year Financial Plan

No charges after SPCA investigates Langley hobby farm

SPCA officers have spoken to the owner and caretakers.

Langley cat shelter hopes to find Ginger and Rhett a new foster home

The cat welfare group has many cats available for adoption or fostering.

Aldergrove brothers, Langley woman and Clinton man sentenced for 2016 theft ring

In July 2016, police seized guitars, sport items, guns from properties in Aldergrove and Clinton

Driver in alleged road rage shooting out on bail

Two guns were seized from the suspect vehicle which crashed on 200 Street

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

B.C. man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

UPDATE: Freezing rain to hit Okanagan, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Neufeld launches letter-writing campaign against DPAC chair

Embattled Chilliwack trustee’s letter points finger at volunteer parent, asks supporters to “challenge her opinions”

5 to start your day

Freezing rain hits the Coquihalla, Handsome the mastiff finds a new home after rescue and more

Most Read