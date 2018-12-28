No evidence found that girl, 6, was assaulted near her school: Vancouver police

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing, but that investigators have interviewed many

Vancouver police say investigators have not found anything to corroborate claims that a six-year-old girl was lured from an elementary school and sexually assaulted earlier this month.

On Dec. 12, police announced they were investigating the alleged incident at Sexsmith Elementary School in South Vancouver. According to police, it was believed the child was lured from the playground, assaulted by a man and brought back to the school.

But in a news release Friday, police said its Sex Crimes Unit has investigated several tips from the public – including video footage, interviewed staff and students and canvassed the neighbourhood.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said the investigation will remain active and ongoing.

When the investigation was announced, police said the suspect was described as a darker-skinned man, approximately 30 years old, with brown or grey hair and was wearing grey pants.

“We feel this is an important update for parents, staff, students and the broader community to be aware of,” he said. “Investigating any allegation that affects one’s personal safety, especially the health and safety of a child, is a priority for the Vancouver Police.”

