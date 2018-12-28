No evidence found that girl, 6, was assaulted near her school: Vancouver police

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing, but that investigators have interviewed many

Vancouver police say investigators have not found anything to corroborate claims that a six-year-old girl was lured from an elementary school and sexually assaulted earlier this month.

On Dec. 12, police announced they were investigating the alleged incident at Sexsmith Elementary School in South Vancouver. According to police, it was believed the child was lured from the playground, assaulted by a man and brought back to the school.

But in a news release Friday, police said its Sex Crimes Unit has investigated several tips from the public – including video footage, interviewed staff and students and canvassed the neighbourhood.

Sgt. Jason Robillard said the investigation will remain active and ongoing.

When the investigation was announced, police said the suspect was described as a darker-skinned man, approximately 30 years old, with brown or grey hair and was wearing grey pants.

“We feel this is an important update for parents, staff, students and the broader community to be aware of,” he said. “Investigating any allegation that affects one’s personal safety, especially the health and safety of a child, is a priority for the Vancouver Police.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Dead rat allegedly found in bowl of chowder at B.C. restaurant
Next story
Retired Abbotsford Police sergeant dies in head-on crash

Just Posted

Christmas gifts stolen from Langley family hours after they were opened

A Langley family said their truck carrying all their Christmas gifts was broken into in Abbotsford.

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

UPDATED: 17 new charges laid in hit-and-run rampage in Langley, Abbotsford

Police have renewed their plea for dash cam or security camera footage.

Chip in and help groups hosting tree disposal events

Most tree chipping events happen Jan. 5 with a few on Jan. 12.

Gang killer gets life for Langley assassination

Cory Vallee won’t be eligible for parole for at least 25 years.

Ice dancers Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named team of the year

Just one YouTube video of the pair’s Olympic free dance program has almost three million views

Kamloops man latest Lotto Max winner

Lotto Max quick pick makes Joseph Kristmanson $1 million richer

Condoms recalled after concerns over variable burst pressure

Health Canada issues recall on specific batch of DUREX condoms

Tax hikes across B.C. set for 2019

B.C. Employer Health Tax is set to start Jan. 1 for businesses, meanwhile carbon, transit and property taxes rising

Vancouver gets first licensed pot shop as B.C. lags behind other provinces

Evergreen Cannabis owner Mike Babins said store will re-open a few days later than he hoped

BCHL alum net four goals for Team Canada in Spengler Cup win

Team Canada heading to the semi-final of the 2018 Spengler Cup in Davos

The key to success in New Year’s resolutions is to not be deterred by slip ups

Success rate about 10 times higher than success rate of adults wanting change but not making resolution

No evidence found that girl, 6, was assaulted near her school: Vancouver police

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing, but that investigators have interviewed many

VIDEO: Dead rat allegedly found in bowl of chowder at B.C. restaurant

A Vancouver Coastal Health inspector is looking into claims a rat was found in meal at Crab Park Chowdery

Most Read