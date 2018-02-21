No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Faulty electric cord and power source connected to space heater believed to have caused flames

A fire that left one man dead in a Vancouver home last weekend could have been prevented, officials say.

The man, in his 70s, died following the fire in the 2600 block of East 47 Avenue on Sunday. He’d been living in an illegal suite that did not have a fire alarm.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke flowing out of the front and rear of the single-detached home. Three other people in the house were able to escape.

The flames are believed to have been caused by a faulty electric cord and power source connected to a space heater on the main floor, where the man was found. Investigators are still determining exactly how the heater failed.

“This was just a failure on every level,” Capt. Jonathan Gormick said Wednesday. “There’s not much reason to not have a working smoke alarm.”

READ MORE: Woman dies in accidental fire in Vancouver’s Yaletown

Smoke alarms should be tested every six months, Gormick said. Optimally, alarms should be installed outside every room, or on every floor at the very least.

Space heaters can also draw a lot of current, he added, and should be plugged into an extension cord that can provide an adequate power supply – such as a UL cord – or into the wall directly.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley Hospice issues formal statement opposing MAiD
Next story
Police zero in on Vancouver park in search of missing mom

Just Posted

Langley Hospice issues formal statement opposing MAiD

Board of directors responds to ‘groundswell of opposition’ from community and volunteers

Aldergrove family first in B.C. to receive reimbursement for life-altering arthritis drug

Effective medication used to treat rare form of juvenile arthritis costs $19,000 a month

Lower Mainland dance squad set to show off hip hop skills in L.A.

TwoFourSeven Company prepping for prestigious World of Dance event in April

Langley Township considers meeting with Fort landowner

A major Fort Langley landowner has left some of his buildings boarded up.

Thursday summit at Langley Events Centre outlines sprinkler benefits

Township stresses importance of residential sprinklers in homes

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

Police zero in on Vancouver park in search of missing mom

Evidence shows Su Yi Liang’s car in the parking lot of New Brighton Park on Jan. 8

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

The IIO is not investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kamloops in 2017

No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Faulty electric cord and power source connected to space heater believed to have caused flames

Walmart partners online grocery service to bring Vancouver home delivery

Move expands upon similar efforts announced last November to grow home delivery service

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

BC BUDGET: Tobacco tax hike may light up black market in smokes

NDP government adds another 56 cents per pack as of April 1

4 treatment centres to open in memory of B.C. teen who died of an overdose

A treatment centre for addictions is opening in Penticton after the first one fell through

Most Read