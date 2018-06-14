Nominations open for Cloverdale, Langley community leadership awards

Know someone who goes the extra mile to make Canada a better place? Nominate them for an award

The recipients of the Canada 150 awards in Cloverdale and Langley. Back row, from left: Joon Sohn, Liam Roberts, Fraser Holland, Nathan Bowick, Shelley Goepel, Harjot Kular, Bruno Zappone, John Aldag, Dean Moore, Tom Waldock, Traci Penner, Kevin Penner. Front row, from left: Jas Cheema, Gertrude “Toots” Tucker, Roger Bose, Karen Moraes, Shauna Sawicki, Marilyn Fischer. (Sam Anderson)

Residents of Cloverdale and Langley can now help recognize the people that work to make their community a better place.

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag is looking for nominations for the Community Leadership Awards, to honour those that go above and beyond to raise up the two communities.

Community members are invited to nominate a resident of Cloverdale-Langley City who “personifies leadership” in one or more of the following categories:

Arts and culture

Diversity and inclusion

Environment

Heritage

Seniors or youth advocacy

There is also an “unsung hero” category for those who do exceptional work in the community but receive little recognition.

Nominees must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents of the Cloverdale-Langley City constituency. Businesses within Cloverdale and Langley City can also be nominated.

Nominations are open until August 20 at johnaldagmp.ca/leaders. The awards will be presented at Aldag’s annual Picnic in the Park event, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Goldstone Park in Surrey.



