Island Health is warning of an outbreak of norovirus at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Norovirus outbreak at Vancouver Island hospital

First suspected case came to West Coast General in Port Alberni on Dec. 31

West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni has been hit with a norovirus outbreak.

The first suspected case came to the hospital on Dec. 31, and Island Health put signs up in the hospital advising of an outbreak of an “infectious illness” and that visitors “may wish to delay visiting at this time.”

As of Jan. 2, there were three confirmed cases and five suspected cases. An outbreak is declared when there are three or more potential cases, Island Health spokesperson Maribeth Burton said.

Norovirus is a group of viruses that cause acute gastroenteritis, an infection of the digestive tract. Outbreaks are more common in the winter, according to HealthLinkBC, and they affect B.C. communities every year.

Norovirus usually occurs within one to two days of being exposed, and causes an upset stomach, vomiting and/or diarrhea. Other symptoms can include nausea, cramping, chills and fever. It begins suddenly and lasts between one and three days.

There is no medicine for norovirus — antibiotics don’t work on viruses. Anyone sickened with it advised to drink clear fluids to prevent dehydration.

Washing your hands, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers or before eating or preparing food, is the best way to prevent getting norovirus. The virus is spread in vomit and feces of people who have the virus, and can be spread on surfaces like sink taps or countertops.

All units remain open to visitors at WCGH, although the hospital is taking extra measures.

“We are asking visitors to stay home if they are sick,” Burton said. “People who do visit the hospital are asked to practice excellent hand hygiene and to keep visits short.”

Staff who are ill have been instructed not to report back to work until 48 hours after all symptoms have cleared, which is standard outbreak protocol.

“There are added cleaning measures in place at the hospital,” she added.

West Coast General was the only facility experiencing a norovirus outbreak on Vancouver Island as of Jan. 2.

Check out Island Health’s active outbreak list and see the Frequently Asked Questions about infection prevention control.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey
Next story
More Puget Sound orcas predicted to die by summer

Just Posted

VIDEO: Sister said little brother’s service dog bounced from Langley trampoline park

A woman said her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

VIDEO: Giants comeback bid falls short in 4-3 loss to Tigers

In it’s fourth away game, the Langley-based hockey team lost its third game in a row to Medicine Hat.

Mom and kid in carbon-monoxide poisoning incident released from hospital

Other child still in hospital after trio found unresponsive in car in Abbotsford on Boxing Day

Upwards of 50 mm of rain to fall in Lower Mainland

Localized flooding possible in low-lying areas in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

VIDEO: Taking a bite out of crime in Langley

Suspect taken to hospital after police dog takedown

China just landed on the far side of the moon

Scientists have already declared China’s ambitions to send nuclear-powered rockets into space

A theatrical ‘Blind Date’ for Mimi, a clown looking for ‘love’ with willing audience members

Actor Tess Degenstein mingles pre-show in search of a perfect on-stage partner

More Puget Sound orcas predicted to die by summer

Photos taken of a southern resident orca known as J17 showed the female has ‘peanut head’

Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey

Western Canada struggles with declining moose, caribou populations

B.C. man sought after gifts, stockings stolen on Christmas morning

Twenty-year-old Nanaimo man wanted in connection with Dec. 25 break-in and theft

Health authority denies wrongdoing in Baby Mac’s death at daycare

The 16-month-old, also known as Baby Mac, died in January 2017 at Olive Branch Daycare in Vancouver

Authorities investigating triple murder in Port Angeles, Wash

VIDEO: Sgt. John Keegan details investigation

Sparkling Hill Resort no longer allowing wedding events or children

The luxury resort says they are dedicated to providing a serene environment to guests

Man’s death prompts B.C. city to shut clothing donation bins

A 34-year-old was found dead inside a donation bin in West Vancouver last Sunday

Most Read