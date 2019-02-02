North Shore Rescue urges caution to outdoor enthusiasts ahead of snowfall

The Vancouver-based SAR team responds to 130 calls of stranded hikers and others each year

With flurries and freezing temperatures on the way to the Lower Mainland, one of the busiest search and rescue groups in B.C. is warning outdoor enthusiasts to take extra precautions before exploring the mountainside.

North Shore Rescue said in a statement on social media that any light dusting of snow to fall will be covering hard snow or ice, causing slippery conditions along trails.

“Snowshoes are generally dangerous in these conditions as the snow dusting prevents the snowshoe crampon contacting the ice below, turning the snowshoes into skis,” the group said.

“Remember, it is much easier going up than down on snowshoes. Also side-hilling on snowshoes can result in sliding.”

On average, the Vancouver-based SAR team responds to 130 calls of stranded hikers and others each year.

North Shore Rescue said there have been “many snowshoe accidents” in the forecast conditions.

The group recommend micro-spikes or crampons, as well as poles and ice axes.

“It is important to evaluate the snow conditions and pick the best tools for the job.”

