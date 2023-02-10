North Vancouver mayor says former councillor and his daughter killed in house fire

Several other family members were able to escape fatal early-morning blaze

Firefighters and RCMP officers are seen outside a house where two people died in an early morning fire, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Flags in the City of North Vancouver are at half-mast to mark a former councillor’s death in the house fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Flags in the City of North Vancouver are at half-mast to mark a former councillor’s death in a house fire.

North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan says in a statement that former councillor Bob Fearnley and his daughter both died in an early morning blaze Thursday in the city’s Delbrook neighbourhood.

Buchanan says Fearnley dedicated many years to public service and was a councillor from 1996 to 2011.

Although Fearnley and his adult daughter were trapped by the flames, fire officials said several other family members were able to escape.

The blaze severely damaged half the house and caused smoke or water damage to the rest.

The cause remains under investigation.

