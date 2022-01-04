The city of Quesnel closed the Johnston Bridge Loop. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The city of Quesnel closed the Johnston Bridge Loop. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Northern B.C. town sees flooding due to ice jam, as winter weather continues

The Quesnel River is completely covered by ice

The Johnston Bridge Loop has been closed due to flooding caused by an ice jam on the Quesnel River.

The loop, which helps connect downtown Quesnel to the Johnston and Carson subdivisions, runs alongside the river.

On Monday, Jan. 3, the city warned drivers to be careful on Facebook. They had put signs alongside a large frozen section of water.

By Tuesday, the loop was completely closed.

The Johnston Bridge remains open to southbound traffic only.

While portions of the Fraser River remain open water, much of the river is frozen. Quesnel had record-setting cold temperatures in late-December.

Areas around Smithers were put under an evacuation alert due to ice jams on Dec. 26.

