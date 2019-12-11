Northern California man charged with aiding B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira

A Northern California man had been hiding one of British Columbia’s most wanted fugitives in a 2008 killing prior to his violent arrest, authorities said Wednesday.

Butte County sheriff’s deputies said Sam Koh, 40, of Gridley, harboured Brandon Teixeira, 28, in the days before the Canadian man rammed his SUV into a sheriff’s armoured van while trying to escape earlier this month.

Canadian police had described Teixeira as extremely violent and had offered a $55,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Sheriff’s officials said the latest arrest came after they served search warrants at Koh’s two residences and found multiple firearms, marijuana, and signs of illegal marijuana cultivation and sales.

Koh pleaded not guilty Wednesday to harbouring Teixeira, illegally growing marijuana, possessing marijuana for sale and using his residences to illegally sell narcotics and marijuana.

His attorney, Stephana Femino, did not immediately return telephone and emailed messages seeking comment.

Deputies had previously arrested a New York man at the same time as Teixeira on suspicion of harbouring a wanted felon and possessing drugs for sale.

