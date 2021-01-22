Not spam – Langley School District surprises families with text messages

The district said more information about the new notification system will come soon

On Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, Aldergrove Community Secondary School tweeted out a notice to families that have started receiving text messages about a new information system. (ACSS Twitter feed)

Families within the Langley School District are starting to receive text messages offering sign up for alerts and notifications about their children’s schools.

The texts are real, according to the Langley district.

“This text message is a request to opt-in for text messaging notifications from their child’s school,” the district said on its website. “This is a component of the district’s plan to roll out a new parental outreach notification system called SchoolMessenger. This is not spam.”

The information provided on the website went on to say that more information is coming soon.

SchoolMessenger Message: the District is aware of parents receiving a message from the LangleySchoolDistricy. This is a request to opt-in for text messaging notifications from their child’s school. If you received this, please read here: https://t.co/yyt8rmlsVK #acsstotems pic.twitter.com/KvRG99a3gc — Aldergrove Community Secondary (@ACSS_Totems) January 22, 2021

“We acknowledge this alert was unexpected for families. Our plan was to roll this out to our school communities in February, with the full system in place by the middle of the month. We will be sharing more information in the coming days.”

