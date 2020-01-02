Two VicPD officers helped to stop a sexual assault in Hawaii this week. (Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS)

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Victoria’s police chief says he’s “very proud” of two off-duty officers who stopped a sexual assault while on vacation in Hawaii.

Chief Del Manak tweeted Wednesday that the officers were out for a morning run in a park in Kona, on the Big Island, when they heard a woman screaming. They ran to help, and a suspect was later arrested and charged with sex assault and kidnapping.

Black Press Media has reached out to Victoria Police Department for comment.

READ ALSO: Drivers flee VicPD’s first impaired driving roadblocks of December


