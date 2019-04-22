Officer charged in South Surrey shooting death due back in court May 30

South Surrey Const. Elizabeth Cucheran is due back in B.C. Supreme Court on May 30. (File photo)

Another court appearance has been set for the South Surrey officer charged in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Hudson Brooks.

READ MORE: Few answers after South Surrey man shot dead by police

According to officials with the BC Prosecution Service, Const. Elizabeth Cucheran is to return to B.C. Supreme Court on May 30, once again to fix a date.

A reason for the adjournment – scheduled during an April 18 appearance – was not available prior to Peace Arch News’ press deadline Monday.

Cucheran is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with Brooks’ July 2015 death.

She has elected for a judge-and-jury trial.



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter