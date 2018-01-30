Officer who propositioned sex-trade worker among those disciplined

Office of Police Complaint Commissioner releases annual report

An Abbotsford Police officer in his probationary period was fired in 2016 after he attempted to obtain services from a sex-trade worker while he was off duty.

Another was charged with a domestic assault, resulting in a peace bond (restraining order) being issued, as well as one day’s suspension without pay and an order to complete “respectful relationship” counselling.

The two incidents were among six from Abbotsford that resulted in disciplinary action through the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017.

The OPCC – a civilian oversight agency – recently released its annual report based on that time frame.

The report details disciplinary or corrective measures that were taken against officers in Abbotsford, Delta, Vancouver, New Westminster, Saanich and other areas that have municipal police departments in B.C.

The six Abbotsford-related incidents were among almost 800 allegations concluded during that period for all municipal police agencies, of which 230 were investigated for misconduct.

The other four Abbotsford cases resulting in disciplinary actions were:

– an officer in April 2016 who failed to attend the annual firearms qualifications without informing their direct supervisor – given a verbal reprimand for neglect of duty;

– an officer during that same firearms training who accidentally discharged their police-issued firearm in the cleaning area of the gun club, resulting in a bullet going through the table onto the floor – given “advice to future conduct” for improper use or care of firearms;

– an officer in their probationary period who made several untrue statements to an investigator who was looking into “discreditable conduct” allegations against other officers – dismissed from their job for deceit; and

– an off-duty officer who was stopped for speeding, had alcohol on their breath and provided two breath samples that resulted in a “warn” reading – given a written reprimand for discreditable conduct.

The OPCC opened a total of 1,205 files in the period covered in the report. Of those, 142 were opened in Abbotsford.

The OPCC does not lay criminal charges, but looks for infractions under the Police Act. Officers deemed to have committed wrongdoing face disciplinary measures ranging from a written reprimand to a suspension or firing.

