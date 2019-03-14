Officials warn of possible exposure as measles confirmed in southern Alberta

The person was active in numerous public places in Calgary and Cochrane starting March 5

Health officials say one case of infectious measles has been confirmed in southern Alberta and they are urging people who may have been exposed to be immunized.

Alberta Health Services says the person with the rash-causing virus was active in numerous public places in Calgary and Cochrane starting March 5.

READ MORE: Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

This past Tuesday, the person visited locations that included a Cabela’s sporting goods store, the Grub Deerfoot City restaurant and the Bella Concert Hall at Mount Royal University.

The health agency says people who may have been exposed on that day should attend an immunization clinic at Brentwood Mall in Calgary on Friday.

It says individuals who may have been exposed before then are no longer eligible for a preventative vaccine, but should contact a heath provider.

People born after 1970 who have not had measles and who have not had two doses of vaccine may be at risk of catching the virus.

At least 17 cases of measles have been identified in Metro Vancouver in recent weeks in an outbreak linked to French schools.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver’s crackdown on short-term rentals getting good results, mayor says
Next story
Alberta Mountie’s stolen SUV found, but gun still missing

Just Posted

Langley Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Abbotsford Police arrest 14, including one related to commercial break-in

Arrests take place throughout Wednesday, including after search of Downes Road property

Lori Loughlin loses starring roles on Langley-based Hallmark Channel films

Loughlin has not yet entered a plea in case accusing her of U.S. college bribery scam

Public invited to check out new Langley Arts Council location

The Langley Arts Council is hosting an open house on Thursday, March 14.

In y’er face: Langley grocery staff fundraise for BC Children’s Hospital (video)

Pies in the face helped raise more than $1,200 in a staff-led campaign at a Save-On-Foods.

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

B.C.’s engineered wood construction leadership years in the making

Cross-laminated timber is more than just high-rise material

UPDATE: Dozen sex charges filed against Maple Ridge youth care worker

Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference.

Most Read