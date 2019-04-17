United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney addresses supporters in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Oil and gas sector applauds new Alberta premier’s many pro-business pledges

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers offered congratulations to Jason Kenney

The Alberta oilpatch is applauding the provincial election win by Jason Kenney and his United Conservatives.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers offered congratulations and welcomed the UCP’s commitment to making regulatory, economic and fiscal policy reforms.

It says it endorsed UCP election promises to cut the corporate tax rate to eight per cent from 12 per cent, develop a natural gas strategy, reduce red tape and complete a review of the Alberta Energy Regulator within the first 180 days.

In a morning report, analysts at Desjardins Energy Research agreed the election results were a “positive development” for the oil and gas sector.

They add, however, that the province’s difficulty in moving oil to market due to a lack of pipeline capacity — blamed for steep discounts in western Canadian crude prices last fall — will remain a major thorn in the side of the new government.

The TSX capped energy index, which tracks oil and gas company stock prices, was up almost one per cent in early trading Wednesday morning, led by gains by many Canadian oil and gas producers including Suncor Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. and a strengthening U.S. benchmark oil price.

CAPP points out that the UCP has also pledged to spend up to $30 million to combat misleading news reports about the industry, and to create a “war room” to examine foreign-funded anti-oil campaigns.

“CAPP is encouraged by premier-elect Jason Kenney’s commitment to the oil and natural gas industry and looks forward to working constructively with the UCP to ensure the province meets its energy goals,” it said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man sentenced to 5.5 years for 1999 rape at Abbotsford music festival
Next story
BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Just Posted

Man sentenced to 5.5 years for 1999 rape at Abbotsford music festival

James Redden, formerly of Nanaimo, was charged in 2015 after cold case reopened

Langley’s Coleman not afraid of oil shutdown

As news of the UCP win in Alberta arrived, the longtime MLA wasn’t worried about a lack of oil

Township adopts $18 million policy to help revitalize Aldergrove’s downtown core

Woodward spearheaded the policy, which sends more Township amenity contribution funds to Aldergrove

VIDEO: fire forces evacuation of Langley apartment building

Damage to utility door at entrance to building parkade

Council ponders new funding policy to finish widening Langley’s 208th Street

The Township will look at a proposal to fund the project through regional development.

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

Helen McFadyen filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal following a pair of incidents

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

5 to start your day

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies, another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C. and more

VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Most Read