The Loon Lake rest stop has been in less than stellar condition as of late according to travellers. (Government of B.C.)

Okanagan Connector rest stop ‘piled high with you-know-what’

You might want to bring your own TP if you’re driving the Okanagan Connector

A rest stop on the Okanagan Connector is “piled high with you-know-what” according to travellers.

The Loon Lake rest area has been, er… a mess lately, with disgruntled drivers saying there is not a scrap of toilet paper to be found in the men’s, women’s or handicapped washrooms at the recently built facility.

The $4.2-million facility was completed in February 2018 after the visitor centre near Merritt was shut down in January.

READ MORE: Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

READ MORE: Kelowna RibFest targeted by environmental activists

The Route 97 Connector Visitor Inspiration Centre said it has been fielding some complaints from the public about the condition of the facilities despite having nothing to do with the provincially-operated rest stop.

“They say the toilets are all blocked; it smells gross and people are not happy. We got a complaint on Sunday and we were still getting calls (on Thursday).”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure gave the following statement following an interview request by Kelowna Capital News:

“The Loon Lake rest area is a modern, safe and convenient place for drivers to stop and rest along this stretch of highway between Merritt and Kelowna. The rest area includes a fully operational restroom facility, electric car charging stations, free Wi-Fi and separate parking areas for passenger vehicles, large commercial trucks and recreational vehicles.

“Maintaining safe, high-quality provincial rest areas is important year-round. In recognition for the volume of traffic along the corridor and the importance of offering a clean facility, the ministry has an enhanced level of service at this facility during the summer months. Keeping rest areas clean and well-supplied is the responsibility of our maintenance contractors, and is documented in the maintenance contract service agreement.”

The ministry encourages people who encounter less than ideal conditions at the Loon Lake rest area to contact Yellowhead Road and Bridge, at 1-888-899-9854.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Efforts focused on ground attack at Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen
Next story
Chief electoral officer decides to stick with voting day amid religious concerns

Just Posted

Mayors move one step closer to approving Langley-Surrey SkyTrain line

Despite some debate and concerns, the mayors voted to approve the business case for the project

Way to end a season: Langley U9 selects harvest two gold and one bronze

It was ‘full, but good,’ manager says

Colebrook Road closed for the rest of summer

Anderson Creek Bridge replacement at Surrey/Langley border expected to last till fall

VIDEO: Langley Soroptimist appointed president of the international women’s group

Sharon Fisher first Canadian president in more than 50 years

VIDEO: A local music mosaic

How a mixture of Canadian artists came together for the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

Surrey music store has gift for young heart patient – but needs help to find him

Tom Lee Music staff bought a guitar for an eight-year-old boy facing heart surgery for the second time

SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Al McBain’s sisters found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

Mother of man missing in Fraser Valley area offers $10,000 reward

Kristopher Couture last seen in January and his vehicle found at Elk Thurston trailhead

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

Most Read