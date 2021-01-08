Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)

Big White Ski Resort cancels bookings for non-locals until February

At least one more month until non-locals can stay at Big White, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster

Snow enthusiasts from outside the Central Okanagan will have to wait at least another month before returning to stay at Big White Ski Resort.

The resort today (Jan. 8) announced they will be cancelling accommodation for non-locals until Feb. 5, amid an ongoing COVID-19 cluster.

It was previously reported that the resort would be pulling passes for non-locals, but just for the holiday season. At the time (Dec. 18) cases related to the cluster totalled 76. The case count has since risen to 136, as of Tuesday, Jan. 5.

READ MORE: Big White Ski Resort pulls passes, cancels bookings for non-locals

READ MORE: One more death, 61 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The resort is now calling non-locals to inform them of the cancellation.

“I have instructed our reservation teams to start the onerous task of calling excited guests and ski groups from all over the country and cancel their bookings to Big White Ski Resort,” said Tracy Layng, Vice President of Big White Central Reservations.

A Provincial Health Order prohibits all events and social gatherings until Feb. 5, and discourages non-essential travelling for a vacation.

“We take Dr. Henry’s orders very seriously, and we ask and expect others in our resort community to do the same,” says Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort.

“We are cancelling and encouraging visitors from all around Canada to abide by these rules. Following the rules is not about the bottom line, it’s about bending the curve and staying open for our season pass holders and local skiers and snowboarders.”

Those in the Central Okanagan, however, are free to continue to use the mountain.

“If you live in the Central Okanagan, we are your local mountain,” said Ballingall.

Those visiting the resort are asked to wear their mask, ski in your household bubble, wash your hands and don’t gather with others outside your bubble.

Editors note: This story previously stated that Big White Ski Resort would be pulling passes for non-locals until Feb. 5. This is not the case. The resort has cancelled non-local accommodation bookings until this time.

READ MORE: Okanagan coder creates text messaging service for Rogers Pass backcountry

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Generosity means Langley Christmas Kettle Campaign exceeds goal by $46,000
Next story
Democracy takes work, Trudeau says in condemning ‘violent rioters’ incited by Trump

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley business owner chastises Trudeau for not really caring for average Canadians

A local letter writer points out several instances where he failed to support key people or causes

On Christmas Day, Vikki McNamara sang Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You to the delight of onlookers in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Langley resident sings iconic Christmas song to the delight of onlookers in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Vikki McNamara sang Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You on Christmas Day

Dan Donkers and Andrea Voss of the Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope in Langley organized the annual Kettle Campaign. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Generosity means Langley Christmas Kettle Campaign exceeds goal by $46,000

The Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope will put the cash towards local programs

Mayor Jack Froese, along with Councillors Bob Long and Blair Whitmarsh, were the targets of a court case seeking to remove them from office. (Langley Advance Times files)
Mayor, councillors win court decision and stay in office in Langley Township

A judge dismissed a petition trying to remove three sitting council members

The most valuable property in Langley sits on Zero Avenue and is assessed at more than $17 million. (Google Maps)
Lots of land, location drives value of Langley’s most expensive properties

Most of the Township’s most valuable properties were in South Langley

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

(Black Press file photo)
Snowboarder dies in Whistler after plunging off cliff

The Whistler man in his mid-20s succumbed to his injuries after transport, police say

Cheslatta Carrier Nation received a grant in 2020 to help cover the costs of shipping fire-damaged trees to a pellet plant or bioenergy facility. (Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.)
B.C. pellet contract with Japanese giant extended past 2023

Mitsubishi buying 80,000 tonnes a year from Pinnacle

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Big White Ski Resort cancels bookings for non-locals until February

At least one more month until non-locals can stay at Big White, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster

(Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
VIDEO: Beaver waddles through downtown Vancouver

‘Makin’ my way downtown…’

A RCMP vehicle pictured at the scene of a double homicide near Creston, Thursday, Jan. 7 (Mike Turner photo)
Suspect in roadside stabbing near Creston found dead, police confirm

A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.

Most Read