Mission RCMP have confirmed that a motorcyclist has died after an accident on Wednesday night. / Curtis Kreklau Photo

One dead after fatal motorcycle crash on BC’s Highway 11

Mission RCMP are investigating a crash that claimed one life

One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Mission on Wednesday night.

At about 7:30 p.m. on July 18, Mission rescue crews responded to Highway 11 (Abbotsford-Mission Highway) and London Avenue after a motorcycle crash.

While details about the accident have yet to be confirmed, it appears the motorcyclist was driving northbound on the London Ave. offramp and struck the concrete barrier.

Mission RCMP have confirmed that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP closed one lane of Highway 11 and the offramp for several hours while investigators worked the scene.

More information to come when available.

