One dead after vehicle hits tree in central Abbotsford

Emergency crews were called to the area of Old Yale Road and Clearbrook Road for a serious crash Thursday evening in Abbotsford. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

A male driver in his 30s was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Thursday evening in central Abbotsford.

A black sedan hit a tree on the south side of Old Yale road, just east of Clearbrook Road, at about 5:15 p.m.

A female passenger, whose age is not known at this time, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Abbotsford Police Department collision reconstructionists and patrol officers are continuing to investigate the crash. The cause has not yet been determined.

Old Yale Road between South Fraser Way and Countess Way is expected to be closed for several hours.

The name of the driver has not been released.