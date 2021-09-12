Multiple police units responded to a report of a gunshot at a residence in the 11400 block of 207th Street early Saturday, Sept. 11. (file)

Multiple police units responded to a report of a gunshot at a residence in the 11400 block of 207th Street early Saturday, Sept. 11. (file)

One hurt in Maple Ridge gunshot incident

Police called in Saturday morning

One person was hurt in a shooting incident in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Noelie Royant said officers responded to a report of a “single gunshot” fired in the 11400-block of 207th Street just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The injured person, a male, was taken to hospital with a “non-life-threatening” injury, Royant said.

More details were expected to be released Monday.

A witness to the incident, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News that after the sound of a shot was heard, at least four police cruisers and multiple officers could be observed at the scene.

People in the house were “called out into the lawn via [police] loudspeakers,” the witness related.

Two were taken into custody at the scene, the witness noted.

“I asked one of the officers if it was a gunshot, and they said ‘yes’,” the witness added.

The witness said it was “not the first time” police have been called to one of two houses that police were attending, that a recent fire at the same location had attracted RCMP interest.

READ ALSO: Car crashes into multiple vehicles in Maple Ridge, including police cruiser

READ ALSO: Police arrest one in Maple Ridge axe incident

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgeRCMP

Previous story
RCMP make 27 more arrests at B.C. old-growth logging blockades
Next story
VIDEO: Aldergrove swap meet and car corral a ‘perfect’ end to Good Times Cruise-In

Just Posted

Hundreds gathered at Sendall Gardens in Langley on Sunday around 7 p.m. to light a candle for Naomi Onotera, who was last seen Aug. 28, 2021. (© JLS Photography/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Our View: Community connects us

Rain was pouring down as the Good Times Cruise-In swap meet and car corral got underway in the parking lot of the Aldergrove Community Secondary School at 26850 29th Avenue on Sunday morning, Sept. 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove swap meet and car corral a ‘perfect’ end to Good Times Cruise-In

Liberal candidate John Aldag and PPC candidate Ian Kennedy took part in a debate focused on seniors issues at the Langley Seniors Resource Centre. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Only two candidates take part in Cloverdale-Langley City seniors debate

Photographer William Snow captured the moment when young Chilliwack racer Dennis Ringrose escaped injury despite going airborne during a race at the Langley Quarter Midget Association (LQMA) on Sunday, Sept. 5. It was the first Northern Shootout hosted by the association since the pandemic hit. (William Snow/special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Thrills and a spill at weekend Langley Quarter Midget Association competition