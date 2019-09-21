File photo.

One-in-five British Columbians think they’ll win big while gambling: study

Roughly 58 per cent of British Columbians bought at least one lottery ticket in past year

A new poll states that most of British Columbians choose to gamble in one way or another.

According to a poll done earlier this week by Research Co., almost three-in-five B.C residents have bought a lottery ticket in the last year. Ranging from scratch-and-wins to casino gambling to online gambling, the poll suggests that nearly 21 per cent of gamblers expect to hit it big when playing.

Mario Canseco, president of the polling firm, said that the anticipation of winning gets stronger as gamblers get older.

“The youngest lottery ticket buyers in British Columbia have bigger dreams than their older counterparts,” said Canseco.

“While only 24 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 do not believe they will win a prize, the proportion rises to 40 per cent among those aged 35 to 54 and 50 percent among those aged 55 and over.”

ALSO READ: Salmon Arm houses cheaper to buy than many towns in B.C.

ALSO READ: Possible Canadian cases of vaping illnesses being investigated: health officer

Meanwhile, 67 per cent of those polled believe the government should be doing more to deal with the negative effects of gambling. At the same time, almost 88 per cent of residents would attempt to find ways to gamble even if it was made illegal.

The study of 800 adults done in early September found that lottery tickets are the biggest form of gambling while online card games and horse betting aren’t exactly crowd favourites.

Meanwhile, B.C. casinos get various opinions.

“Three-in-five British Columbians believe (casinos) bring tourism dollars and create jobs,” said the survey.

“Conversely, 27 per cent feel casinos increase gambling addiction and lead to more crime and traffic.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey school district OKs students skipping class for global climate strike
Next story
Man from Winnipeg who was hiking alone found dead in Banff National Park

Just Posted

Father of 12-year-old Langley hit and run victim calls for tougher drinking and driving laws

‘The law has got to be changed’ said Tony Brown

Canada continues to win at world indoor lacrosse championships in Langley

Read the results of the action on day 2 of the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship

Giants win first game of regular season

Road trip off to a good start with Prince George victory

Suspects sought in Langley crimes

Langley RCMP have released surveillance photos of a number of suspects

UPDATE: ‘Mortifying smell’ alerts local employees to fire inside the Alder Inn

The inn was evacuated before fire crews extinguished flames in an upstairs room

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

Man from Winnipeg who was hiking alone found dead in Banff National Park

RCMP say the man was hiking alone on Mount Temple Thursday

One-in-five British Columbians think they’ll win big while gambling: study

Roughly 58 per cent of British Columbians bought at least one lottery ticket in past year

Takaya, B.C.’s intriguing lone wolf, seen eating seal and howling away on Discovery Island

Fun facts about Takaya the wolf, like his a 36-hour tour around Chatham, Discovery Islands

Surrey school district OKs students skipping class for global climate strike

Students must be excused from school by parents; will be able to make up missed work without penalty

Resident finds loaded shotgun inside a duffle bag in Kelowna alleyway

RCMP seized a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, clothing and other items

Graffiti, calls and Snapchat: RCMP probe string of threats targeting Kamloops schools

There have been nine different threats made to four different schools in the city

Oak Bay father’s testimony at murder trial like plot of ‘bad low-budget movie:’ Crown

Crown alleged Andrew Berry’s ‘entire story of Christmas Day is a lie’

B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

As of Oct. 1, not using chains on the highway when required could net you a $598 ticket

Most Read