Langley RCMP are investigating a clash between two groups of youths that saw an 18-year-old suffer ‘superficial’ wounds (file)

Langley RCMP are investigating a clash between two groups of youths that saw an 18-year-old suffer ‘superficial’ wounds (file)

One injured in clash between two groups of youths near Langley school

Saturday night incident resulted in ‘superficial’ injuries, RCMP said

One person suffered what police described as superficial wounds when two groups of youths clashed Saturday night, May 1, near James Kennedy Elementary School at 9060 212th Street in Walnut Grove.

Langley RCMP Staff Sgt. Brock Rayworth said a call about a stabbing incident came in at 8:56 p.m.

An 18-year-old male was found at the scene who had suffered “superficial lacerations to the right thigh requiring a few stitches,” Sgt. Rayworth told the Langley Advance Times.

Rayworth said the injuries did not appear to be “life-altering.”

READ ALSO: Video evidence sought by Langley RCMP in multiple sexual assaults

Anyone who has any information that might assist with the investigation is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3231.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers online at bccrimestoppers.com or by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ ALSO: Police locate $440,000 in trucks and appliances stolen from Delta in Langley and Abbotsford

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 people arrested after climate protesters block Downtown Vancouver streets with boat

Just Posted

Langley RCMP are investigating a clash between two groups of youths that saw an 18-year-old suffer ‘superficial’ wounds (file)
One injured in clash between two groups of youths near Langley school

Saturday night incident resulted in ‘superficial’ injuries, RCMP said

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Black Press Media)
Ryan’s Regards: Climate change pledges leaves out rural population

It would seem the Trudeau government doesn’t understand the Canadian landscape

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 2

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

TWU Senior Vice President of Enrolment, Personal and Professional Development Brian Kerr, opened the Langley university’s virtual grad event on Saturday, May 1, with an “unboxing” of the celebration box that every graduate received by mail. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Class of 2021 graduates, virtually, at Langley’s Trinity Western University

Pandemic required a different approach for the 774 students

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

(Extinction Rebellion Vancouver/Twitter)
5 people arrested after climate protesters block Downtown Vancouver streets with boat

Protesters said they will continue to block thoroughfares

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
UPDATE: One man dead following shooting at North Delta mall

Delta Police believe the shooting outside Scottsdale Centre to be targeted

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

The deputy chief of New Westminister’s police force is frustrated his officers haven’t been vaccinated yet, given that six of them are now in self-isolation (Twitter/New Westminster Police)
6 Lower Mainland officers in isolation after encounter with COVID-positive prisoner

Deputy chief of New Westminister Police force is among those calling for Fraser Health to vaccinate the force

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

Most Read