(Photo: Shane MacKichan)

One injured in targeted shooting in North Delta

The shooting took place shortly after 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the 11700 block of 92A Avenue

Police are investigating a shooting in North Delta Thursday night.

Shortly after 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 3, Delta police officers responded to a shooting in the 11700 block of 92A Avenue.

Officers located one man with significant injuries, who was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe it was a targeted shooting and appears to be related to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict. Police say the injured man was the target and there is no ongoing threat to the general public.

Delta police are also working with Surrey RCMP who have recovered a burned vehicle in the Bridgeview area that is suspected of being related to the shooting in North Delta.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and surveillance video of the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting, or surveillance or dash camera video from the area, is asked to call the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and reference TIP file number 2022-25030.

Police advice there will be traffic disruptions in the residential area of 92A Avenue and 117th Street as the intersection is closed due to the investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area as it will be blocked for the next few hours.


