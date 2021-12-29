One injured in truck collision with freight train in Glen Valley

One person was injured when a truck was hit by a train Wednesday morning (Special to Langley Advance Times)One person was injured when a truck was hit by a train Wednesday morning (Special to Langley Advance Times)
One person was injured when a truck was hit by a train Wednesday morning (Special to Langley Advance Times)One person was injured when a truck was hit by a train Wednesday morning (Special to Langley Advance Times)
One person was injured when a truck was hit by a train Wednesday morning (Special to Langley Advance Times)One person was injured when a truck was hit by a train Wednesday morning (Special to Langley Advance Times)
One person was injured when a truck was hit by a train Wednesday morning (Special to Langley Advance Times)One person was injured when a truck was hit by a train Wednesday morning (Special to Langley Advance Times)
One person was injured when a truck was hit by a train Wednesday morning (Special to Langley Advance Times)One person was injured when a truck was hit by a train Wednesday morning (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A crash involving a freight train and a small tanker truck in Langley’s Glen Valley sent one person to hospital with leg injures Wednesday morning, Dec 29.

Townhouse of Langley fire crews and paramedics were called to extricate the driver from the truck after the collision occurred around 10:36 a.m. at a crossing near 256th Street and 88th Avenue, leaving the truck in a ditch by the tracks.

Asst. Fire Chief Andy Hewitson described the injuries as “non-life-threatening.”

The driver was transported to hospital by B.C. Ambulance Service.

The train remained on the tracks for several hours, while railway police investigated.

READ ALSO: Fire destroys mobile home and barn in South Langley

READ ALSO: VIDEO: House fire claims life of a Langley man

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersLangley

Previous story
VIDEO: How Langley coped with record low temperatures
Next story
2 Canadian Pacific train derailments being cleaned up in Alberta and Saskatchewan

Just Posted

Undated Google Maps image of Fort Langley Seniors Community at 8838 Glover Road. The seniors home is one of three locations in the Fraser Valley seeing COVID outbreaks as of Wednesday, Dec. 29. (Google Maps)
COVID outbreaks hit seniors homes in Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack

One person was injured when a truck was hit by a train Wednesday morning (Special to Langley Advance Times)
One injured in truck collision with freight train in Glen Valley

Langley Vineyard Church Pastor Leith White, the designated community representative at the temporary extreme weather shelter, said it was the first time one has been open 24 hours a day. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: How Langley coped with record low temperatures

On New Year’s Day in 2021 about 30 people braved the chilly water in Fort Langley for the annual unofficial polar bear plunge. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley Polar Bear Swim cancelled two-times in a row