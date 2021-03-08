Man dead after single vehicle collision in Surrey; speed possible factor

Police say vehicle collided with telephone pole at approximately 9:30 p.m.

A man has died after a vehicle collision near Cloverdale on March 6.

Surrey RCMP said police and Surrey Fire Service responded to a report of a single single collision shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 4800-block of 184 Street.

“Upon arrival officers found the vehicle involved had caught on fire after crashing into a concrete barrier and telephone pole,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu told Peace Arch News.

Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team has taken over the investigation. Early indiciations are that speed was a factor, Joanie said.

Anyone with information about the incident or dash-cam video is being asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca