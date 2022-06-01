The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person dead, 70 displaced after apartment fire in North Vancouver

Police say the victim’s identity is not being released because their family hasn’t yet been notified

Police say one person has died and 70 residents have been displaced following an apartment fire in North Vancouver.

North Vancouver RCMP say in a news release that fire at Silverlynn Apartments was quickly brought under control after flames and smoke were seen Tuesday coming from the three-storey structure.

The Mounties say they will work with the BC Coroners Service to investigate the death.

Police say the victim’s identity is not being released because their family hasn’t yet been notified.

They say the displaced residents are being registered for emergency support services.

It’s unclear if or when residents will be able to return to their homes.

fire

Previous story
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar
Next story
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change

Just Posted

Ireland’s Daniel Coyle and his mount, Farrel, won the World Cup at tbird, the last big in-person event at the local show park in August 2019. Their strong showing demonstrated the importance of the horse-and-rider team. (MOI Photography,tbird/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Nations Cup: Making of a great equestrian rider

A Canadian Pacific Rail train hauling grain passes through Calgary, Thursday, May 1, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Our View: Farms are priceless

Howie Zaron coached the Langley Rams for several successful seasons. (Black Press Media files)
Zaron hopes to return to Langley Rams coaching duties after not guilty verdict

Langley Thunder’s Stuart Phillips winds up for the shot during a game against New Westminster on May 26. Phillips scored the winning goal on May 28 as Langley improved to 5-0 with a 7-6 win over the Timbermen in Nanaimo. (Ryan Molag, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Junior A Thunder extend streak to five