IHIT investigating South Surrey shooting

One person was reportedly taken to hospital with gunshot injuries following an incident in South Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has been dispatched to South Surrey, following a shooting this morning (April 6) at a home near Peninsula Village.

According to Surrey RCMP, police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 15200-block of 24 Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. On arrival, they located an injured 33-year-old man.

“The victim was transported to hospital and due to the serious nature of his injuries is not expected to survive,” a news release states.

The incident does not appear to be random, police note.

IHIT will be working in partnership with the Surrey Mounties. Investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

No further information was shared.

