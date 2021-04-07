Some of the fake gold sold by con artists in B.C. An Ontario man has been charged in connection with a Langley incident (RCMP)

Ontario man charged in Langley fake gold scam

If a deal seems to be too good to be true, it likely is, RCMP warn

Langley RCMP Strike Force arrested an Ontario man after he allegedly sold fake gold jewelry as part of a scam.

“The scene keeps repeating itself like a bad movie in various jurisdictions throughout the Lower Mainland,” said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“The suspect offers his tale of woe to anyone who will listen. It varies from time to time, but the general gist is; he lost his wallet, he has no money and has gold he would like to exchange for cash. The victim thinks he is getting an amazing deal and turns over a large sum of money.”

Three instances with similar circumstances have been reported in Langley over the last two months, Largy said.

“There have been significantly more across the Lower Mainland.”

The 23-year-old man from Ontario was released from custody to appear in Surrey Provincial Court in July.

“If it seems too good to be true, it likely is,” Largy warned.

“Don’t allow yourself to be persuaded to make a purchase in this type of situation. Exercise due diligence. Have a professional look at the jewelry prior to the purchase. Keep the money in your bank account.”

Anyone who witnesses this type of exchange taking place should report the occurrence to the police immediately, Largy said.

