Outbreak at Jackman manor in Langley declared over

More than 400 new cases reported in region

Jackman Manor COVID-19 outbreak is over, the provincial health officer announced on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 (file)

A COVID-19 outbreak at Jackman Manor in Aldergrove was declared over on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at a press conference to update the status of the pandemic in B.C by Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, Fraser Health Authority had reported an outbreak at the long term care facility that is owned and operated by Aldergrove Lions Seniors Housing Society, with one staff member and three residents at Jackman Manor testing positive for COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Langley schools, Superstore report COVID exposure alerts

On Monday, the Langley School District shared letters to families of R.E. Mountain Secondary (7633 202A St.) and RC Garnett Demonstration (7096 201 St.) about COVID-19 exposures at the schools.

An individual with COVID-19 was at RC Garnett on Nov. 20 and R.E. Mountain on Nov. 23 and 24, according to Fraser Health.

As of Tuesday morning, there are seven district schools and one independent school in Langley listed by the health authority as sites of COVID-19 exposure.

Meanwhile, Loblaw, the parent company of Real Canadian Superstore, has reported a staffer has tested positive on a presumptive test of COVID-19 at it’s Langley store located at 19851 Willowbrook Dr.

The last day the team member worked was on Nov. 18, according to the company.

As of Tuesday, there were 656 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 33,894 cases in British Columbia, Henry and Dix reported.

Currently, there are 8,796 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

There are 336 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 76 of whom are in intensive care.

The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

READ ALSO: B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Currently, 10,123 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 23,774 people who tested positive have recovered.

Since the last report, there have been 408 new cases in the Fraser Health region that includes Langley, the largest increase in B.C.

There have been 140 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 10 in the Island Health region, 83 in the Interior Health region, 15 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

There have been 16 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 457 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They announced a new health-care facility outbreak at The Harrison at Elim Village.

An outbreaks at Holy Family Hospital was also declared over. There have been no new community outbreaks.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley