A Naloxone kit photographed on Sept. 18, 2019. (Black Press Media files)

A Naloxone kit photographed on Sept. 18, 2019. (Black Press Media files)

Overdose Prevention Site looking for Langley location to reduce deaths

Langley lost more than 150 people to overdoses last year

Fraser Health wants to create an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS) in Langley to combat an alarming increase in drug-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, Township council heard on Monday.

An OPS is similar to a safe injection site, but with a wider mandate and run under different rules. They were first created in 2016 after the B.C. government declared a public health emergency due to the overdose crisis.

That crisis had just begun to abate in 2019, with the numbers of deaths across the province still high, but finally falling.

Then the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Isolation and stress, along with a drug supply that rapidly became even more toxic due to border restrictions cutting off smuggling routes sent deaths skyrocketing again.

Dr. Fernando Mejia, a medical health officer with FHA, said that Langley has seen a 75 per cent increase in overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 2019.

“Since 2o16, we are seeing Langley losing 157 individuals due to overdose,” Mejia said.

To combat the overdoses, Fraser Health is planning to set up an OPS somewhere in Langley, either in the City or Township.

The first step is to to ask for proposals from social service providers locally, said Dan Kipper, director of clinical programs for Fraser Health.

An OPS will allow drug users to have “witnessed consumption,” so they can take their drugs with someone present in case there’s an emergency. It will also distribute Naloxone kits, which can revive people who have suffered opioid overdoses, and offer links and referrals to other health programs, including, for those who want it, addiction counselling and detox.

The OPS is also expected to offer drug testing, so users can know how dangerous the street drugs they’ve bought are.

READ MORE: B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

“It reduces the public consumption of substances,” said Erin Gibson, manager of harm reduction for Fraser Health.

The site is not intended to normalize or encourage drug use, the Fraser Health delegates said.

Some councillors had questions or concerns.

“I know obviously of families who’ve lost loved ones who’ve ODed in their homes,” said Councillor Margaret Kunst.

She asked if there was any evidence that centres like this have an impact on people who are using in their own homes, which as the FHA officials said themselves was the primary place where most people are overdosing. Kunst wondered if young men in the trades – a group over-represented in drug deaths – will actually use an OPS.

That is definitely something Fraser Health has considered, said Gibson.

“We actually see an uptake of a very diversified clientele,” she said.

Is there a push towards rehab and detox for the users, Coun. Blair Whitmarsh wanted to know.

“We are hoping to transition folks away from a highly toxic drug supply to a regulated pharmaceutical option, which is more connected to nurses and physicians,” Gibson said.

The options are there to access programs for getting off drugs, but the key is getting them in the door first, she said. Reducing stigma is one of the goals of the centres.

“I think the community definitely needs to have a say on this for sure,” said Coun. Kim Richter.

As for existing shelters and resources, Salvation Army, which operates Langley’s Gateway of Hope, doesn’t offer witnessed consumption at any of its locations, Gibson noted.

“These are our friends and neighbours that are being affected,” said Mayor Jack Froese.

He said he was looking forward to hearing more about the project.

New Westminster approved a similar project earlier this week.

Fraser HealthLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules
Next story
Surrey Mounties hunting for Cloverdale robbery suspect

Just Posted

Cloverdale robbery suspect. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey Mounties hunting for Cloverdale robbery suspect

Four gas stations were robbed this month

Crows gather at in the cottonwoods of Sandra Kidder’s neighbour in Aldergrove every winter morning just before sunrise. (Sandra Kidder/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Aldergrove cottonwoods hosts morning murder of crows

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Two people were sent to hospital — one in serious condition — after a collision in Aldergrove on Feb. 10, 2018 (Aldergrove Star files)
Christopher James Paton pleads guilty to impaired driving causing bodily harm charge

Accident in February of 2018 left Aldergrove passenger permanently injured

A Naloxone kit photographed on Sept. 18, 2019. (Black Press Media files)
Overdose Prevention Site looking for Langley location to reduce deaths

Langley lost more than 150 people to overdoses last year

Langley Township Councillor Steve Ferguson. (Black Press Media files)
Langley Township council to acknowledge indigenous territory during meetings

The statement will begin all future council meetings

Chinese medical staff wave farewell to a World Health Organization team during their visit to Hubei Province Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan in central China on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The WHO team visited the hospital where China says the first COVID-19 patients were treated more than a year ago as part of the experts’ long-awaited fact-finding mission on the origins of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes

Global problems affect Canada’s vaccination effort

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

The CBC TV show Dragons’ Den is now accepting applications for virtual auditions. (CBC TV photo)
Applications open for Dragons’ Den virtual auditions

Hit CBC TV show has held in-person auditions in Lower Mainland for many years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

A Dodge Caravan zooms into an intersection against a red light in Burnaby on Jan. 16. Authorities are trying to identify the witnesses who were in the crosswalk at the time. (Burnaby RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Van speeds through red light while allegedly fleeing Burnaby police

Burnaby RCMP are asking witnesses of the Jan. 16 incident to come forward

Canadians saved a lot of spending money during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a new report (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)
Canadians saved 5x more spending money in 2020: report

Average household savings amounted to $5,816 in 2020, compared to $1,144 the previous year

Most Read