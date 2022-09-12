Overnight fires displace residents of house, damage commercial structure in Langley

Unrelated fires were reported around the same time Sunday night

Welding is believed to be the cause of a commercial fire in the 20300-block of 88th Avenue Sunday night, Sept 11. (Township of Langley fire department)

Two Sunday night fires have displaced residents of a Langley house and damaged a commercial address at a different location.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11, crews were called to a report of a commercial fire in the 20300 block of 88th ave. While responding to the first fire, a report of a residential structure fire in the 9100 block of 213th Street came in. The incidents were not related.

Langley Assistant Fire Chief Andy Hewitson said the commercial fire is believed to have been caused by welding inside the unit.

The welder attempted to extinguish the fire, then called 911.

“Crews from Willoughby were quick to gain access to extinguish the fire,” Hewitson said.

No injuries were reported. Eight firefighters attended the scene.

Two residents were displaced by a shed fire that caused significant damage to a house in the 9100-block of 213th Street Sunday night, Sept. 11. (Township of Langley fire department)

The other fire caused extensive damage to two sheds and significant damage to one home.

Twenty firefighters from the Walnut Grove, Fort Langley, and Murrayville halls were called.

The first crew to arrived “quickly knocked down the fire and prevented it from destroying the home,” Hewitson said.

“Two occupants and several birds have been displaced for the night.”

No injuries were reported and investigators were on scene in the morning.

A few hours later, Township crews were called to a third major fire around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning that destroyed one barn and damaged another in the 21000 block of 40th Avenue in Langley’s Brookswood area.

READ ALSO: Barn fire closes 40th Avenue in Brookswood

Six fire vehicles “set up a defensive attack” and closed the road, Hewitson told the Langley Advance Times.

The road was expected to remain closed for most of the morning. An excavator was brought in at around 8:30 a.m. to remove wreckage of the barn roof, so firefighters could get at hot spots.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Bell rung for firefighters who never returned

Langley