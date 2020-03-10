A paint spill early Monday morning brought Township crews to Aldergrove to clean up the mess. (Langley Advance Times files)

Paint spill in Aldergrove prompts clean up response by Langley Township crews

Paint pails were found at the scene

The intersection of 264th Street and 16th Avenue was blocked early Monday morning while crews cleaned up a paint spill.

Township media relations confirmed that the Township’s engineering department along with the fire department and RCMP were at the scene reviewing the incident that happened just after 4 a.m.

READ MORE: Retail cannabis on track for approval in Langley Township

It isn’t clear how the paint cans got there, said Township deputy fire chief Monty Armstrong.

“The RCMP thought it was a lost load,” he said.

Armstrong said there were about four 20 litre pails at the scene but couldn’t confirm how much paint spilled.

More details to come as they become available.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
