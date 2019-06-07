Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Neighbours in Nanaimo tried to quiet down partying by taking away patio furniture.

According to an RCMP press release, backyard furniture was stolen from a home in the 400 block of Bruce Avenue overnight Monday, June 3.

Whoever stole the patio furniture left a note reading, “You won’t see your furniture until the parties stop. You are too loud. If you are quiet you’ll get your crap back, The Neighbourhood.”

The police press release noted, “This sounds like some old-fashioned neighbourhood justice. Either way, it’s theft and the owner would like to have their furniture returned.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes, click here.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chilliwack company charged with animal cruelty claims video evidence manipulated

Just Posted

Aldergrove pocket park re-named after late volunteer

David Beggs was known as ‘the Mayor of Springfield’ for all he did for his neighbourhood

Seven arrested in Langley after shots fired in Abbotsford

Three vehicles flee scene of shooting at unoccupied vehicle on Thursday night

L-CHAT barbeques to end poverty

Langley Collaborative Homelessness Action Table kicks off campaign with free lunch

Former refugee turned Langley soccer star heading from LSS to TWU

Eh Hser Moo is graduating a year early to take advantage of a scholarship opportunity

TransLink proposes better service for buses and cars in Langley

Information meeting at Langley City Hall invited both questions and expressions of concern

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Fraser Valley company charged with animal cruelty claims video evidence manipulated

Defence wants info on video equipment used by animal rights activists in chicken catching sting

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

Driver nabbed going 53 km/h over speed limit has car impounded by RCMP

Mission police have made local traffic concerns one of the priorities for 2019

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

VIDEO: Raid at Chilliwack home where homicide occurred unrelated to the killing

Abbotsford Police Department executing Drug Enforcement Unit warrants at downtown address

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

Most Read