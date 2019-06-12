(Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Man in hospital after stepping in front of TransLink bus during fight in Burnaby

RCMP are investigating the incident

A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries after being hit by a TransLink bus during an “altercation” with another man in Burnaby Tuesday night.

RCMP said they were called to the corner of Hastings Street and Carleton Avenue just before 6 p.m. after a 33-year-old man stepped into the street in front of the TransLink bus.

The two men, including a 62-year-old who is still in custody, were arrested at the scene, but the driver of the bus was not.

BC Emergency Health Services told Black Press Media three ambulances responded to the call and took one patient in critical condition to hospital.

TransLink said the bus driver has been provided counselling.

Anyone who saw the incident or has dash cam footage of it is asked to call police at 604-646-9999. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days
Next story
Nine of 30 smuggling charges stayed against owner of inn on US-Canada border

Just Posted

Grass fire near Langley Airport

The fire was likely started by a homeless camp

Adanacs hold the Langley Thunder to a season-low four goals

Record fell to 5-7 on the season with six games remaining

Langley Mustangs show they’re experts in their field

The Langley track club earned 20 medals at BC Elementary Track and Field Championships

Sports briefs: Thunder fall, Credo gets bronze and LOSC swimmers get gold

Round-up of local stories

Running away with medals: Langley teams excel at BC High School Track and Field Championships

Walnut Grove won first overall in seniors, Credo won first seniors gold in hurdles

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

U.S. women’s team slammed for excessive goal celebration at World Cup

Former Canadian national team player gets death threats after her criticism

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

Kevin Durant will not return for Game 6 of the NBA finals

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by TransLink bus in Burnaby

RCMP are investigating the incident

Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Plan wouldn’t be in place for at least 10 years

Liberals reject most Tory amendments to environmental assessment bill

The amendments would give agency right to decide if it should consider Indigenous rights or climate change

Nine of 30 smuggling charges stayed against owner of inn on US-Canada border

January trial set on remaining 21 charges for Robert Boule, accused of smuggling people into Canada

Most Read