Langley RCMP. (Black Press Media files)

Langley RCMP. (Black Press Media files)

Pedestrian killed on Langley’s 200th Street

Man reportedly walking in the road before being struck by a vehicle

A 42-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on 200th Street in Langley on Sunday night.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. on June 5, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The first call to police was from a driver saying that a man in dark clothes was walking in the driving lanes of 200th Street in the dark and rain, Largy said.

Minutes later, another call came in that the man had been hit, she said.

The victim was identified Monday, but his family has not yet been notified, said Largy.

The driver who hit the man remained at the scene, and police say neither speeding nor impairment appear to have been a factor in the collision. Investigators do not anticipate laying charges against the driver.

READ ALSO: Langley RCMP and Township finally pry loose illegal tenants at problem property

READ ALSO: Mustang passenger smashed liquor bottle on Langley RCMP vehicle’s hood

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collisionLangley RCMP

Previous story
BC Ferries cancels major route sailings for crewing challenges, engine maintenance
Next story
‘Do the police need to carry little scales?’: Nelson’s top cop questions decriminalization enforcement

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Bandits player Kadre Gray eluded Hamilton Honey Badgers rivals on Tuesday, June 7, during the Langley-based team’s first-ever School Day Game, with 3,900 students from 13 schools in four districts attending. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Students from 13 schools cheer on Fraser Valley Bandits at team’s first School Day Game

Langley RCMP. (Black Press Media files)
Pedestrian killed on Langley’s 200th Street

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces new gun control legislation in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)
Our View: No easy fix on gun crime

The mayor of Gapyeong, Korea, Kim Sungki, came to Langley in 2019 for the unveiling of the memorial stone. He and a delgation from his county will be back on June 10. (Langley Advance Times files)
Korean mayor returns to Langley to visit war memorial