Pedestrian killed on Langley’s 200th Street

Man reportedly walking in the road before being struck by a vehicle

A 42-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on 200th Street in Langley on Sunday night.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. on June 5, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The first call to police was from a driver saying that a man in dark clothes was walking in the driving lanes of 200th Street in the dark and rain, Largy said.

Minutes later, another call came in that the man had been hit, she said.

The victim was identified Monday, but his family has not yet been notified, said Largy.

The driver who hit the man remained at the scene, and police say neither speeding nor impairment appear to have been a factor in the collision. Investigators do not anticipate laying charges against the driver.

fatal collisionLangley RCMP