Pedestrian killed, two injured in three vehicle crash in Coquitlam

A pedestrian has been killed and two others have been send to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Coquitlam, RCMP said in a release Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a three vehicle collision involving three pedestrians at the intersection of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

One of the pedestrians was killed and two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The following road closures are in effect and police are asking the public to use alternate routes:

– Mariner Way northbound and southbound between Atlin Place and Fern Terrace

– Hickey Drive eastbound and westbound between Dartmoor to Mariner Way

– Riverview Crescent eastbound and westbound between Canim Ave to Mariner Way

The investigation is ongoing.



