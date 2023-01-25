Person of interest identified in Aldergrove house fire

27-year-old man questioned, but not charged, investigation is continuing, RCMP said

Langley RCMP have identified a “person of interest” in the Jan. 15 fire that gutted a $1.1 million home under construction on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue. A 27-year-old Aldergrove man was brought in for questioning. No charges were laid, but the investigation was continuing. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A 27-year-old Aldergrove man has been identified as a “person of interest” in the Jan. 15 fire that gutted a $1.1 million house under construction on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue.

Cpl. Craig Van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP, said the man was brought in to the RCMP detachment for questioning, then released.

No charges have been laid, and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, Van Herk told the Langley Advance Times.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Van Herk said.

“We haven’t ruled out anything.”

After the fire was reported at 6:43 p.m., Langley Township Fire Department crews had to truck in water to fight what fire chief Russ Jenkins described as a “stubborn fire.”

The blaze was extinguished by around midnight, when the bulk of the crews went home, leaving some RCMP officers and a few crew members to watch over the site until morning.

The owner of the house, who asked not to be named, said his family was about a month away from moving into the 5800 square foot, eight-bedroom house.

It cost $1.1 million to build, the owner estimated.

