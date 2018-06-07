Oliver fire crews respond to a grass fire. (Photo courtesy Oliver Daily News)

Persons of interest sought in ‘suspicious’ North Vancouver grass fires

RCMP are looking for the public’s help to identify the two men

Police have narrowed in on two persons of interest in a series of grass fires that were “suspiciously set” in North Vancouver.

Mounties said Thursday they’ve investigated four such grass and shrub fires over the last several weeks in the Mosquito Creek area.

Two fires were set in the creek area north of Highway 1 on May 23, with two others in the Larson area on June 5.

“One of the fires spread quickly from the hedges on a property to a nearby tree, with the … flames shooting approximately 60 feet up into the air, posing a threat to nearby homes,” a news release said.

It’s not clear if all fires were set by the same person.

Police are looking for the public’s help to identify.

The first person of interest is described as a white man, about 19 years old, with severe acne and wearing grey shorts

The second person is described as a South Asian man, 5’6” tall, wearing an Oakland Raiders T-shirt, hoodie, jeans, and a baseball cap.

READ MORE: Dry weather means grass fires in Langley

“Currently, our North Shore fire danger rating is considered to be ‘moderate,’” said Cpl. Richard De Jong. “Heading into the hot, dry summer season we all need to play a part in being proactive and protective of our forests and property.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Vancouver RCMP Arson Unit at 604-985-1311.

