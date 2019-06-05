Avid athletes and locals new to the game filled a part of the Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Park green Saturday morning. (Wes McIntosh photo)

PHOTOS: Aldergrove's newest park opens, 38 acres designed for disc golf

Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Society founders and Mayor Froese welcomed the public to play

Founders Chris Hartmann, Stewart McIsack and John Gould-Thorpe of Jackman Wetlands Disc Golf Society spoke about the past year’s project, along with Township Mayor Jack Froese.

The group, including Township public spaces and community initatives director Al Neufeld tried their hand at the game by throwing first discs at hole 1.

“We gave out more than 75 discs to new players,” said Stewart McIsack, a park founder and disc golf athlete.

McIsack was pleased to see over 100 people come out in support of the park, many who stayed for guided lessons with players Chance Stad, Chris Hartmann and Stewart McIsack.

The three were on hand to show off the course, explain the rules and teach newcomers how to play.

“The objective is to get the disc into the basket any way you can,” McIsack told the Aldergrove Star about the sport which mimics golf except with discs thrown by-hand.

“Every throw is a stroke just like golf,” McIsack elaborated, “Except it’s better than golf.”

RELATED: Pro players craft the course of their dreams and biggest in BC

The park – located at 1111 – 272 Street – is built on a reclaimed landfill. It took nearly 3,000 hours of volunteer work and support from donors to become the well-developed course it is today.

It’s named “Raptors Knoll” due to eagles first witnessed flying overhead at the now-8th hole, founder Gould-Thorpe said.

“We hope the park is something that will propel more families to be outside and active together,” Gould-Thorpe added.

Located diagonally across from Aldergrove Regional Park, the course is a part of the 100-acre Jackman Wetlands Park which includes wetlands and a trail that opened last fall.

READ MORE: Disc golf comes to park built on reclaimed landfill in Aldergrove

Jackman Wetlands Disc Golf Society said the first sanctioned event to be held at the course will be the BC Open in early July, which is expected to draw more than 200 competitors from across Canada and the United States.

“We already have 50 people signed from the United States,” McIsack told the Aldergrove Star.

The Society is hopeful that after four years (of their five-year lease) with the Township, it will take over maintenance of the park.

 

(Wes McIntosh photo)

(Wes McIntosh photo)

(Wes McIntosh photo)

