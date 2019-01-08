PHOTOS: Anti-pipeline rallies take over B.C. cities

Hundreds of people took to the streets in cities across B.C., Canada and even the United States to show their solidarity with two pipeline protest camps in the province’s north.

The Wet’suwet’en people have set up two protest camps, one acting as a blockade, to stop workers from beginning work on the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The 670 kilometre pipeline would carry liquified natural gas from the Peace region to a $40 billion LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat.

