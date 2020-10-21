PHOTOS: Assault in Maple Ridge sends three men to hospital

RCMP were called to an assault in the 23700-block of 110 Ave in Maple Ridge Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News) RCMP were called to an assault in the 23700-block of 110 Ave in Maple Ridge Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News) RCMP were called to an assault in the 23700-block of 110 Ave in Maple Ridge Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News) RCMP were called to an assault in the 23700-block of 110 Ave in Maple Ridge Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News) RCMP were called to an assault in the 23700-block of 110 Ave in Maple Ridge Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News)

Three men were taken to hospital after an assault in Maple Ridge Tuesday night, RCMP confirm.

Police are investigating the incident that occurred in the 23700-block of 110th Avenue, said Cst. Julie Klaussner with Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Three men were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” she said. “There is no risk to the public as the men were known to each other.”

A witness at the scene told The News multiple RCMP and three ambulances attended the scene around 8:30 p.m., where “crews appeared to focus their attention on two separate houses on the block.”

The investigation is ongoing.

assaultMaple RidgeRCMP