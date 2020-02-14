At least 17 trees were found damaged in the East Sector Lands Recreation Site in Harrison Hot Springs on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2019. (Freddy Marks/Contributed to Black Press Media)

PHOTOS: At least 17 trees found damaged at park in Harrison Hot Springs

The Fraser Valley Regional District is investigating the incident

At least 17 trees have been damaged in a park in Harrison Hot Springs, according to one local resident. The Fraser Valley Regional District is investigating the matter.

The trees, spotted in East Sector park by local Realtor Freddy Marks on Thursday, were found with pieces of trunk missing. Marks told Black Press Media that the damage happened over three or four days.

It is unclear how many people were involved or why portions of the tree were removed.

Jaime Reilly, acting director of corporate affairs with the Fraser Valley Regional District, said parks staff have been sent to the area to look into the incident.

The East Sector Lands Recreation Site is a 316-acre nature park located in Harrison Hot Springs with wetlands, coniferous and deciduous forests, and is classified as a “ecologically sensitive area,” according to the district website.

More to come.

Fraser Valley Regional District

