PHOTOS: Dog rescued after falling through ice on Langley lake

Firefighters were called to a rescue mission after a dog had fallen through ice on a lake in South Langley.
Crews from Murrayville reported to the area of 228th Street and 24th Avenue on Thursday around 10 a.m. to find a dog had wandered about 40 feet out onto a lake, said Andy Hewitson, assistant fire chief with the Township of Langley.
“[He] fell through the thin ice and was unable to get out,” Hewitson explained.
With the aid of a ladder crews were able to get the pup out of the frigid waters.
“This acts as a good reminder to use extra caution around frozen waterways as the temperatures warm up,” Hewiston reminded.
“The caller did the right thing by calling for help, ice does present a risk to the rescuers and it is very common for would-be rescuers to become victims themselves.”
