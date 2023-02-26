Environment Canada says up to 30 cm of snow fell throughout the Lower Mainland as of Sunday morning (Feb. 26). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Environment Canada says up to 30 cm of snow fell throughout the Lower Mainland as of Sunday morning (Feb. 26). (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

PHOTOS: Lower Mainland blanketed in late-season snowfall

Up to 30 centimetres recorded in some areas, according to Environment Canada

Lower Mainland residents are waking up to as much as 30 centimetres of snow Sunday morning (Feb. 26).

Environment Canada says the late-season storm dumped 8 to 30 cm of snow across the region.

By far the largest amounts were measured in West Vancouver (30 cm), Chilliwack (25 cm) and Surrey (20 to 30 cm). Abbotsford got around 22 cm, Vancouver received 15 to 21 cm and Langley got 15 to 20 cm. Smaller amounts were measured in North Delta (18 cm), Agassiz (17 cm), Pitt Meadows ( 16 cm), White Rock (13 cm), Hope (10 cm), and Richmond (8 to 10 cm).

Thousands of BC Hydro customers were without power, with more than 20,000 affected in the Lower Mainland/Sunshine Coast region and more than 4,000 on northern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says the snow will end Sunday morning and transition to rain in some regions. It’s warning people to prepare for quickly changing and worsening travel conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

Here is what things look like around the region Sunday:

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Fighters go head-to-head in Muaythai Gladiators event in Chilliwack

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherlowermainlandSnow

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent, who starred in ‘Away From Her,’ has died at 92
Next story
VIDEO: Snow blankets Langley

Just Posted

Langley residents were digging out Sunday morning (Feb. 26) after a heavy snow fall overnight. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Snow blankets Langley

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 26

On Saturday, March 4, Jacob Moon will perform with special guest Cory Alstad at Langley’s Bez Arts Hub. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Two exciting events coming to Langley’s Bez Arts Hub in March

About 50 people braved frigid temperatures to gather outside the Rotary Interpretive Centre at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley on Friday, Feb. 24, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a candlelight vigil to show support for the embattled country. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vigil for Ukraine draws crowd at Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum