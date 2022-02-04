PHOTOS: Police investigating fatal shooting in North Delta

Delta Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a residence in the 11800-block of 92nd Avenue in North Delta. The shooting, which police believe to be targeted, happened around 2:05 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. (Shane MacKichan photo)Delta Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a residence in the 11800-block of 92nd Avenue in North Delta. The shooting, which police believe to be targeted, happened around 2:05 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Delta early Friday morning.

According to a press release, DPD officers responded to a shots fired call at a residence in the 11800-block of 92nd Avenue at around 2:05 a.m. on Feb. 4.

Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of police, Delta Fire and Emergency Health Services, the man died as a result of the shooting.

DPD Major Crimes has assumed control of the homicide investigation.

Police are not releasing the victim’s identity until next of kin have been notified.

However, police say both the victim and the residence are known to them, and the incident is believed to have been a targeted attack.

Delta police are asking for anyone with residential or dashboard camera video from this area and from 92nd Avenue towards Scott Road to contact the department at 604-946-4411.


