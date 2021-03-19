PHOTOS: Police investigating ‘suspicious’ South Surrey vehicle fire

Surrey RCMP were at 194 Street and 16 Avenue Friday (March 19, 2021) dealing with a burned-out vehicle. The file is suspicious, police say. (Nick Greenizan photo) Surrey RCMP were at 194 Street and 16 Avenue Friday (March 19, 2021) dealing with a burned-out vehicle. The file is suspicious, police say. (Nick Greenizan photo) Surrey RCMP were at 194 Street and 16 Avenue Friday (March 19, 2021) dealing with a burned-out vehicle. The file is suspicious, police say. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey RCMP were at 194 Street and 16 Avenue Friday (March 19, 2021) dealing with a burned-out vehicle. The file is suspicious, police say. (Shane MacKichan photo) Surrey RCMP were at 194 Street and 16 Avenue Friday (March 19, 2021) dealing with a burned-out vehicle. The file is suspicious, police say. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police are investigating after a burned vehicle was found on a rural South Surrey road.

Surrey RCMP confirmed just after noon Friday (March 19) that officers were investigating near 194 Street and 16 Avenue. Further details were not disclosed.

“The only thing we can share right now is that the file is suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing,” Cpl. Joanie Sidhu told Peace Arch News.

At the scene, a burned vehicle could be seen tarped and loaded onto a flatbed tow truck. It was removed from the scene at 1 p.m.

More to come…

