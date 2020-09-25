PHOTOS: Police investigation underway at Clayton townhouse complex

RCMP were in the 19000-block of 64 Avenue Thursday (Sept. 24) evening. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)
RCMP were in the 19000-block of 64 Avenue Thursday (Sept. 24) evening. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)
RCMP were in the 19000-block of 64 Avenue Thursday (Sept. 24) evening. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)
RCMP were in the 19000-block of 64 Avenue Thursday (Sept. 24) evening. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)

Mounties confirm the Clayton neighbourhbood was the latest site of gunfire on Thursday.

A Surrey townhouse complex, in the 19000-block of 64th Avenue, was the latest behind police tape just after 10:30 p.m., RCMP seen canvassing residents of the area.

RECENT: ‘Punk’ gangs likely source of shootings in Langley area: criminologist

Police were called to reports of shots fired, said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu.

“Surrey RCMP frontline responded to the scene and found evidence confirming a shooting had occurred,” Sidhu said.

But the suspect or suspects had fled before police arrived, nad there were no signs of anyone being injured as a result of the shooting, the officer said.

“Early indications are that this shooting was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public,” Sidhu said.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.

RECENT: PHOTOS: One injured in shooting on South Surrey-Langley border

also

RECENT: Altercation with gunfire in Langley lands two in hospital

also

RECENT: VIDEO: gunshots fired outside Langley gas station


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMPSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Police investigation underway at Clayton townhouse complex

Officers were in the 19000-block of 64 Avenue – near the Langley-Surrey border – Thursday evening

Langley man arrested in connection with $264,000 drug and cash bust in Grand Prairie

Police have warrants out for Christine Emes and Christopher Gilliat, also from Langley

PHOTOS: Latest addition to Mural Walk in downtown Langley a ‘showstopper’

Fort Langley artist Alex Stewart completed the artwork in two days

An unofficial contest to name a nameless Langley City park comes up with a winner

Councillor Nathan Pachal thought the ‘lonely’ mini-park deserved a name

One person treated for smoke inhalation after Langley fire

Township firefighters were called to Deer Creek Estates Wednesday night

B.C.’s top doctor thanks supporters after revealing threats over COVID-19 measures

Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 has caused some people to lash out in anger and frustration out of fear

B.C. ELECTION 2020: NDP speculation tax misses speculators, B.C. Liberals say

Andrew Wilkinson, John Horgan clash over housing costs, solutions

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

NDP, Greens divided on pace of child care improvements in B.C. election campaign

NDP Leader John Horgan recommitted to $10-a-day child care and blamed the Greens for not supporting his efforts

Wind warning for White Rock, South Surrey

Gusts up to 90 km/h expected from Richmond to Langley Friday (Sept. 25) morning

BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in the Lower Mainland

Drug addiction and public safety a top priority says Andrew Wilkinson

Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific will work to get donations to food banks while also producing an online music concert

Most Read