PHOTOS: RCMP ask public to identify suspect involved in alleged assault at Langley park, and suspects in theft

Police allege the pictured male assaulted a patron of the Brydon Dog Park on May 8th. (Langley RCMP) The pictured woman is alleged to have stolen a wallet while at the No Frills store in Langley City on June 2nd. (Langley RCMP) The pictured male is alleged to have stolen approximately $1000 worth of product from Superstore on July 5th. (Langley RCMP) Police allege the pictured woman stole makeup worth nearly $60 from Sephora on July 10th. (Langley RCMP) Police allege the pictured man stole electronics worth approximately $200 from Superstore on July 11th. (Langley RCMP)

Langley RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several individuals alleged to have been involved in a theft and one in an assault.

Officers are looking for a man who they allege assaulted an individual visiting Brydon Dog Park on May 8th. In a photo provided by RCMP the suspect is wearing a red ball-cap, sunglasses, blue jeans and a camouflage-style jacket.

During an incident on June 2, a woman is alleged to have stolen a wallet while at the No Frills grocery store in Langley City.

“The woman is described as Asian and she was wearing a blue shirt, black pants and a purple mask,” said Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with Langley RCMP.

Recovered Grandville Island cruiser bicycle. Looking to make its way home. Has yours been stolen? Contact Langley RCMP 532-3200 and describe your bike to claim it. — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) July 7, 2021

On July 5, officers alleged a theft at the Langley Superstore.

“The pictured male is alleged to have stolen approximately $1,000 worth of product,” said Largy, referencing the photo providing by RCMP of a man wearing dark coloured shorts with sunglasses propped on his head.

“He was seen leaving in a beige Dodge Caravan,” Largy added.

In a July 10 incident police allege a woman with dark hair, pictured wearing a beige coloured dress, stole makeup worth nearly $60 from Sephora.

And finally, a man described by officers as Caucasian, approximately 6’2”, with a slim build, and buzz cut hair is alleged to have stolen $200 worth of electronics from Superstore on July 11.

“He was wearing a black top, black pants and red shoes,” Largy described.

Anyone with information about the above crimes is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

LangleyLangley RCMP