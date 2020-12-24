PHOTOS: Rural South Surrey blaze closes stretch of 176 Street

Black smoke is billowing from a South Surrey property this morning (Dec. 24). (Nick Greenizan photo)Black smoke is billowing from a South Surrey property this morning (Dec. 24). (Nick Greenizan photo)
A stretch of 176 Street, from 12 Avenue to 16 Avenue, is blocked as Surrey fire crews battle a blaze on a rural property. (Nick Greenizan photo)A stretch of 176 Street, from 12 Avenue to 16 Avenue, is blocked as Surrey fire crews battle a blaze on a rural property. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Black smoke is billowing from a South Surrey property this morning (Dec. 24). (Nick Greenizan photo)Black smoke is billowing from a South Surrey property this morning (Dec. 24). (Nick Greenizan photo)
Smoke and flames engulf greenhouse on a rural South Surrey property Thursday (Dec. 24). (Shane MacKichan photo)Smoke and flames engulf greenhouse on a rural South Surrey property Thursday (Dec. 24). (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police and fire crews are on the scene of a blaze on rural South Surrey property this morning (Dec. 24).

Black smoke and flames could be seen billowing from a greenhouse on the site, located in the 1300-block of 176th Street.

The thoroughfare is closed to northbound traffic at 12 Avenue, and to southbound traffic from 16th Avenue. Traffic was also backed up eastbound approaching 176th Street as a result of the road block.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said police were called at 9:15 a.m. to assist Surrey Fire Services with traffic control in the area, in connection with a structure fire.

She said early indications are that no one has been injured.

More to come…

Surrey

